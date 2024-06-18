JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in ON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

