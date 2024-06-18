JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,150.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $998.09.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,045.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $958.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,049.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

