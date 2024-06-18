JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

Dividend Information

Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

