Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10,357.32

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £103.57 ($131.61) and traded as low as GBX 9,800 ($124.52). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,900 ($125.79), with a volume of 2,609 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 68 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,597.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.02), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,021.60). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($142.31), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,906,592.12). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.02), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,021.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,524 shares of company stock valued at $251,361,900. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
