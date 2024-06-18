Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10,357.32

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £103.57 ($131.61) and traded as low as GBX 9,800 ($124.52). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,900 ($125.79), with a volume of 2,609 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £657.36 million, a PE ratio of 6,875.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of £110.74 and a 200 day moving average of £103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 68 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,597.22%.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.02), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,021.60). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($142.31), for a total value of £2,287,488 ($2,906,592.12). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £109.41 ($139.02), for a total value of £109,410 ($139,021.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,524 shares of company stock valued at $251,361,900. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

