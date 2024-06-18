Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Up 16.8% in May

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000.
NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
