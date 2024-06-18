Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KELYA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.