Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

