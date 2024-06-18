Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.