Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

