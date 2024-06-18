Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,060,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.