Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

