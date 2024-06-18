Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.66% from the company’s current price.

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

