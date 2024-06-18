Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 341 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49.

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $20,882.84.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

