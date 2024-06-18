Lantronix’s (LTRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $141.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.09. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $176,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.