Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

LEA stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

