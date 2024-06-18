Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,855 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 293,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

