Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,618,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.00 and a 200 day moving average of $504.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

