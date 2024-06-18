Leo Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

