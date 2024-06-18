Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,040 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 366.16, a P/E/G ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $2,200,960.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,261,689 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

