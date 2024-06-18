Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,993 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.2 %

General Mills stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $82.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

