Leo Wealth LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

