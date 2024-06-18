Leo Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

