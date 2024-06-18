Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

