Linc Energy (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Linc Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:LNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Linc Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 272,400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45.

Linc Energy Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas company with a portfolio of oil, gas and coal assets. The Company applies conventional production techniques and its technologies to extract value from the development of these resources. The Company’s oil and gas operations include operations primarily onshore in the United States (Alaska, Texas, Louisiana and Wyoming); exploration for shale oil and gas in the Arckaringa Basin in South Australia; developing a technology for the extraction of heavy oil (Moving Injection Gravity Drainage-MIGD), and various opportunities to apply its Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) technology in key target markets, including Asia and Africa.

