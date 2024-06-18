LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director George Parmer Purchases 5,124 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer bought 5,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,780.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, George Parmer bought 4,256 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

