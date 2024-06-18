Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires New Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,306,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 826,493 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

