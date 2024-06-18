Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 17,162 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,473 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

