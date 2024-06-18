Livelsberger Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 4,103 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

