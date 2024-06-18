Livelsberger Financial Advisory Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

