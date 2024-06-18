Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $28,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.