Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $41,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,711 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Linde by 1,354.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN stock opened at $440.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.97. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

