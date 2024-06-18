Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $45,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.06 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.