Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $47,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $4,397,507. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.