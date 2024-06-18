Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $61,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

