Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $139,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.