Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $30,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

