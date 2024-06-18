Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 460.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $312,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 280,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 78,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

