Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

