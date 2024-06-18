Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $316.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.21 and a 200-day moving average of $299.36. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $221.20 and a one year high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.30.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

