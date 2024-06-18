Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

