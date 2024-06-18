Livelsberger Financial Advisory Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

