Livelsberger Financial Advisory Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

