Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $33,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day moving average is $332.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $377.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

