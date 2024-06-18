Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

