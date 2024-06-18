Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $58,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

