Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after buying an additional 343,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.