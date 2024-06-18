Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

