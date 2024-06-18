Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 938.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,902 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 70.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lufax by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

