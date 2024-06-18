M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,767 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.