M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $492,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

