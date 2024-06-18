M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes $346,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
